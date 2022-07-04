How Super Falcons Rated In Slim Defeat Vs South Africa

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Group C clash against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Monday night…
TOCHUKWU OLUEHI 5/10
Conceded twice in the game. She will surely make way for the suspended Chiamaka Nnadozie in the next game.
MICHELLE ALOZIE 71/10
The 25-year-old had a good outing. She supported the attack and performed her defensive task dutifully.
ONOME EBI 6/10
The veteran centre-back put up an above average performance. Her lack of pace was exploited at times by the South Africans.
ASHLEY PLUMPTRE 6/10
The Leicester City defender didn’t do too badly in the game. Coped well the physicality of the South Africans.
OSiNACHI OHALE 5/10
Had a tough evening against the pacy South Africans. Not at her best in the game.
HALIMAT AYINDE 5/10
Didn’t do too much in the game. She will need to step up in subsequent games.
TONI PAYNE 7/10
A lively display from the midfielder. She was one…
Source: Complete Sports