How Super Falcons Rated In Slim Defeat Vs South Africa

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Group C clash against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Monday night…

TOCHUKWU OLUEHI 5/10

Conceded twice in the game. She will surely make way for the suspended Chiamaka Nnadozie in the next game.

MICHELLE ALOZIE 71/10

The 25-year-old had a good outing. She supported the attack and performed her defensive task dutifully.

ONOME EBI 6/10

The veteran centre-back put up an above average performance. Her lack of pace was exploited at times by the South Africans.

ASHLEY PLUMPTRE 6/10

The Leicester City defender didn’t do too badly in the game. Coped well the physicality of the South Africans.

OSiNACHI OHALE 5/10

Had a tough evening against the pacy South Africans. Not at her best in the game.

HALIMAT AYINDE 5/10

Didn’t do too much in the game. She will need to step up in subsequent games.

TONI PAYNE 7/10

A lively display from the midfielder. She was one…