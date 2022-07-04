OFFICIAL: Gabriel Jesus Joins Arsenal In £45m Transfer

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City on a long-term contract.

The London club made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Monday.

Jesus joined Arsenal in a deal reported to be in the region of £45 million.

He becomes the fourth player to sign for the Gunners ahead of the new season, following the acquisition of compatriot Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.

The statement from Arsenal read:”Gabriel Jesus has signed from Manchester City on a long-term contract.

“The 25-year-old forward joins us having established himself as one of the leading strikers in the Premier League in recent seasons. He scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions during his five seasons in Manchester.

“Gabriel has won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup, and the League Cup three times. He is a regular in the Brazil national team, making 56 appearances and scoring 19 times since…