Ronaldo Interested In Joining Chelsea

Chelsea have been informed that Cristiano Ronaldo could be willing to join them, but the club are yet to decide whether to make a formal offer, sources have told ESPN.

Ronaldo has informed United of his desire to leave in pursuit of Champions League football, but there are few realistic options for the 37-year-old, who earns around £500,000 a week.

Bundesliga and Ligue 1 champions Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been mooted as possible destinations.

And sources have told ESPN that contact has been made between Ronaldo’s representative, Jorge Mendes, and new Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly.

Boehly, who is also acting as interim sporting director following the exits of Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech, is thought to be attracted to the idea of signing such an iconic figure as Ronaldo even at this late stage of his career.

However, sources have told ESPN that some at the club doubt whether…