WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Goalkeeper Suspended for South Africa clash

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be without first choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie for their Group C clash against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

Randy Waldrum’s charges first game at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations will hold at the Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat on Monday (today).

Nnadozie,who plays for French club, Paris FC is suspended for the game after receiving yellow cards in different matches in the qualifiers against Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

Her absence will be a big blow for the Super Falcons, who have lost two of their last three outings to the Banyana Banyana.

Waldrum will however pick between Tochukwu Oluehi and Yewande Balogun for the game.

Botswana and Burundi will face each other in the other Group C game also on Monday.

By Adeboye Amosu

