Aribo Gets Fine Rating From Barry Ferguson Amid Transfer Speculations

Former Scotland international, Barry Ferguson, has lauded Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo’s top quality amidst transfer speculations linked to the Nigeria midfielder this summer window.

Aribo has been linked to various clubs like Fulham, Southampton, Aston Villa amongst others following his impressive performances last season.

Aribo scored nine goals and recorded 10 assists from 57 games for Rangers last season. He netted eight goals and six assists from 34 appearances in the Scottish Premiership last season. He also scored one goal and registered three assists in the Europa League, has one assist to his name in the League Cup.

The 25 year old has scored two goals and made one assist in 20 appearances for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Also Read: Brume, Amusan Top AFN’s 22-Man List For World Athletics Championships

He played an incredible 71 games for club and country combined during the season.

In an interview with Go Radio, former Rangers’ midfielder, Ferguson, stressed that…