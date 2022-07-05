Aribo Rejects New Rangers Contract

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo has turned down Rangers’ requests for a contract extension, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo is in the final year of his contract at Ibrox and the Gers are keen to extend his deal.

According to talkSPORT, the Nigerian international has turned down fresh terms to stay in Glasgow.



The 25-year-old has interested a number of clubs in the Premier League.

Southampton are reportedly leading the race to sign the midfielder, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Fulham also interested.

Aribo, who can play in a number of positions upfront joined Rangers in 2019 after severing ties with Charlton Athletic.

Rangers will look to sell him for around £10m.

