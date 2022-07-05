Botswana Edge Burundi In Six-Goal Thriller To Go Top Of Falcons Group

Botswana edged their fellow debutants Burundi 4-2 in their opening game of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Monday.

The win means Botswana go top of Group C ahead of second placed South Africa who beat champions Nigeria 2-1.

After a tight early exchange it was Botswana who took the lead in the 43rd minute Keitumetse Dithebe.

Just two minutes into the second half Botswana doubled their lead thanks to Lesego Radiakanyo.

Sandrine Niyonkuru reduced the deficit on 52 minutes to make it 2-1 but Refilwe Tholakele scored for Botswana on 55 minutes to put her side 3-1 up.

Tholakele was got her brace on the hour mark to make it 4-1 before Niyonkuru grabbed her second to end the game 4-2.

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday with Botswana facing Nigeria while South Africa will battle Burundi.

