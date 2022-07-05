Eriksen Will Be A Waste For Man United –Murphy Warns

Former Liverpool star, Danny Murphy, has warned Manchester United to desist from signing Christian Eriksen this summer.

Murphy insisted that Eriksen is not a world class player, adding that would start ahead of Bruno Fernandes in Man United’s squad under their new manager, Erik ten Hag.

Eriksen has ended speculation surrounding his next move in football by verbally agreeing to join Man United as a free agent on a three-year deal.

The Denmark international was impressive during his six-month loan deal at Brentford which ended this summer.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2022 WAFCON: Loss To South Africa Will Serve As Wake-Up Call For Falcons –Dosu

“I really like Eriksen, I have always admired him in terms of his creativity and the way he plays his football,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“He tries things, he is good at set-plays, two good feet but would it excite me if I was a United fan? He is going to be a squad player, isn’t he?

“He is not going to play instead of [Bruno]…