How We Clipped Super Falcons Wings

South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis has revealed the secret behind Banyana Banyana’s impressive 2-1 win against holders Nigeria in their opening Group C game at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Banyana Banyana dominated the game even though the Super Falcons created few chances too.

South Africa took the lead through Jermaine Seoposenwe on the hour mark.

Hilda Magaia added the second with a fine finish two minutes later.

Rasheedat Ajibade reduced the deficit with an incredible finish in the 92nd minute.

“We forced them to play long balls,” Ellis said after the game.

“We knew we can force them to make mistakes at the back which they did, the players deliver our plans.”

Ellis also reflected on the win which put her side in a good position to qualify for next round.

“This is a very big win for us as a team. We needed to get this result because it sets…