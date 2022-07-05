‘I’ve Been Working My Way Back To Preseason Training’ –Ndidi

Super Eagles and Leicester City Midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his delight to be back for the team’s preseason training campaign.

The Nigerian international who recently returned to training with the Premier League side, has been out of action since he got injured in an Europa Conference League (ECL) fixture.

Since his injury Ndidi has been out of action for both Leicester City and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

In a chat with LCFC TV, Ndidi stated that he;s delighted to join his teammates for preseason and will do everything to keep fot ahead of the new season.

“To be fair, the first week was really hard because the body is trying to adapt,” Ndidi said.

“But I just feel once the body gets used to it,it will be good.

“Yes of course I was away for just two weeks ,I’ve been working my way back.

“It’s the first week of preseason and I’m trying to…