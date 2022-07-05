Loss To South Africa Will Serve As Wake-Up Call For Falcons –Dosu

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph believes the Super Falcons will qualify from their group despite losing their opening match against South Africa

Recall that Nigeria lost 2-1 to Bayana Bayana on Monday in Rabat.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that the defeat will serve as a wake up call for the team ahead of their next game.

“It is sad that the Super Falcons lost their opening game against South Africa in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“However, I want to believe the defeat will serve as a wake-up call for the team knowing fully that the World Cup ticket is also at stake.

“I am very much optimistic that the Super Falcons will qualify from the group regardless because this defeat will only spur them to buckle up and face every game like a cup final.”

The Super Falcons will take on Botswana in their second Group…