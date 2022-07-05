Moses Rejoins Spartak Moscow For Pre-Season Training

Russian club Spartak Moscow have announced that their Nigerian winger Victor Moses has rejoined the club for pre-season training, reports Completesports.com.

Moses failed to link up with his teammates in Tarasovka few weeks ago, with the club declaring he is still under contract with them.

The former Super Eagles winger linked up with his teammates at their training base near Otkritie Bank Arena on Tuesday.

The Red and Whites stated that the former Chelsea player missed the training camp in Tarasovka due to. personal reasons.

“Victor Moses and Shamar Nicholson joined the team. The Nigerian missed the training camp in Tarasovka for personal reasons, and the Jamaican was granted leave after playing for the national team. In addition, Oston Urunov, who has returned from loan to Ufa, is training with the red-and-whites,” reads the statement.

Spartak will take on Zenit St Petersburg in the Russian…