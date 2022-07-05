Odey Open To Rangers, Celtic Transfer

Nigeria forward Stephen Odey is open to the idea of joining either Rangers or Celtic this summer.

Odey has been linked with the Glasgow giants after an impressive campaign with Danish Superliga outfit, Randers FC.

The striker admitted that he would be delighted to remain at Randers, but is willing to take his game elsewhere.

“These are big clubs, and it is clear that this is something that I want to be open to. But I’m in Randers FC, and right now that’s the only thing that matters. As long as I have not been presented with anything concrete, as I said, I will not let myself be disturbed by it,”Odey told Amtsavien.

“Rumours can spread quickly, but it’s not something I want to be distracted by. My agent takes care of everything that may be around the transfer market. I’m not trying to think about it. The important thing for me as a player is to focus on the preparations for the new season.

“If the right club comes,…