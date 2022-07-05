OFFICIAL: Pochettino Departs PSG After 18 Months In Charge

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint- Germain have confirmed the departure of head coach Mauricio Pochettino after 18 months in charge.

PSG made the announcement in a statement released on Tuesday.

Pochettino’s exit has been expected for almost a month now – but has only just been confirmed.

Former Nice manager Christophe Galtier is expected to replace the 50-year-old Argentine.

Pochettino leaves PSG after guiding them to a record-equalling 10th French title, his first league success as a manager.

“Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club,” the statement from PSG read.

“The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager oversaw an unbeaten home record in the league this season, ending the campaign with 16 wins in 19 games.

PSG regained the title but their last-16 Champions League exit in the hands of eventual champions Real Madrid…