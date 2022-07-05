Super Falcons Vow To Bounce Back From Loss To South Africa

Super Falcons of Nigeria have vowed to get back to winning ways following their defeat to South Africa in 2022 Women’s Cup Of Nations.

The Banyana Banyana defeated the Super Falcons 2-1 in Monday’s Group C opener at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The first half ended goalless despite goalscoring chances for both sides.

South Africa cruised on to a two goal lead after Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hilda Magaia scored two quick goals.

Rasheedat Ajibade halved the deficit for Nigeria in the 92nd minute which only proved to be a consolation goal.

And reacting to the loss the team expressed optimism that they will bounce back.

“We will be back strongly,” the Tweet read.

The Super Falcons will face Group C leaders Botswana who defeated Burundi 4-2 in their first game.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority…