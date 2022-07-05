We’ll Miss You So Much’ –Morelos Bids Farewell To Balogun

Rangers forward, Alfredo Morelos has expressed his good will message to Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun who will be leaving the club this summer.

Recall that last month, Rangers announced that Nigerian defender Leon Balogun has left the club after his contract expired.

The 33-year-old joined the Ibrox club in the summer of 2020 from Wigan and was part of the squad to win the Scottish Premiership trophy under Steven Gerrard.

Morelos via his official Instagram story, wrote that he will miss the Nigerian international.

“My brother,I will miss you so much,” his Instagram story read.

Balogun won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers as well as the Scottish Cup and he also earned a runners up medal at the just concluded Europa Cup, losing to Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt.

