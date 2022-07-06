Aribo Close To Southampton Transfer

Premier League club Southampton are closing in on a deal to sign Joe Aribo from Rangers, according to the Athletic.

Aribo is in the final year of his contract at Ibrox and has reportedly rejected an extension.

The Nigerian international has a £10m release clause on his contract and Rangers are not prepared to sell for a lesser fee.

One other Premier League club are believed to be talking to Rangers, but Southampton are said to be leading the race.

Aribo, who is expected to pen a four-year contract with Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side is believed to be keen on joining the Saints.

The former Charlton Athletic player was scheduled to meet up with the rest of the Rangers squad in Portugal on Thursday but he is currently in London.

The 25-year-old showcased his versatility, playing in central midfield, attacking midfield, down the right and ended the season playing up front due to injuries elsewhere in Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s squad.

He scored nine goals and recorded 10 assists in 57…