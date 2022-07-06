Benzema, Modric Better Now Than 7 Years Ago –Vazquez

Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez has revealed that the duo of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric are playing better than in the last seven years.

Vazquez says the pair are great role models for the squad’s young players.

He told AS: “The word is example. They are players who, at 34 years old Karim and 36 years old Luka, are the ones who run the most in games. They are very important players for us.

“Who would have thought that Luka would play at the age of 36 in the starting midfield every game?! That Benzema was going to be Real Madrid’s number 9, the league’s top scorer, scoring 44 goals this season at the age of 34?!

“That shows that football has changed, that the players are taking more care of themselves, they are more professional. They are an example for the whole world. Modric is better now at 36 than when I arrived and he was 29. Karim is the same: he is a better player now than he was…