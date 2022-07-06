Falcons Will Miss Oshoala –Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph says the Super Falcons will miss the services of Asisat Oshoala at the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Oshoala picked up the injury in the Super Falcons’ 2-1 defeat to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Monday night.

The Barcelona Femeni star was badly tackled by a South African early in the game but stayed on the pitch until 82 minutes.

However, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that Oshoala’s experience and goal sense will be missed by the players.

Read Also: UPDATE: Oshoala Ruled Out Of 2022 WAFCON

“It is really not a good news that Oshoala has been ruled out of the tournament for the Super Falcons.

“It’s a big blow considering the fact that her experience could have played a big role for the team at the competition.

“However, this will give other players the chance to stepped up their game and ensure that they fill up the void left behind by Oshoala.”

Copyright…