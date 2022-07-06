Infinix VIP Concert with Davido was truly an extraordinary Experience

The #InfinixVIPConcert which held yesterday the 3rd of July, 2022, at the Eko Hotels&Suites, Lagos was headlined by brand ambassador Davido and a host of others.

Infinix is always ready to give their fans nothing but the best in not just innovation with new device roll-outs but also entertainment. Thanks to the support of brands like Budweiser, Munch It, Gamer, Nestlé, Boom Play, ATR, and Xpark, they were able to successfully pull off the biggest summer party of the year.

All the guests and fans came ready to have the time of their lives and they sure did with all the performances lined up for the night. The host, Energy Gad came with all the energy, as usual, keeping the crowd extremely entertained.

The performers took fans through energetic dance moves and their favourite songs with shouts of excitement and sing-alongs. Ayra star, Skiibii, Poco Lee, Zinoleesky, Badboy Timz, and Neo had fans bursting…