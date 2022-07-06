Malacia Joins Manchester United On Four-Year Deal

Manchester United, on Tuesday, completed the signing of Netherlands left-back Tyrell Malacia.

United confirmed the signing in a statement on their website.

Malacia, 22, joins from Dutch Eredivisie Feyenoord and has signed a four-year-deal with the option of another year.

The deal is set to cost United £13 million plus add-ons and the first signing under new manager Erik ten Hag.

“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Tyrell Malacia has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.

“The Dutch defender made 136 career appearances for Feyenoord and has represented his country at every level from the Under-16s to the senior team, with five full international caps to his name.”

Speaking after completing his move to United, Malacia said: “It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager [Erik ten Hag] leading us.

