Moyes Blocks West Ham United Move For Danjuma

West Ham United manager David Moyes has reportedly put the plug on Arnaut Danjuma’s transfer to the club.

Danjuma caught the attention of the Hammers after netting 16 times and providing four assists in 34 appearances for LaLiga side, Villarreal last season.

According to Football Insider, West Ham hierarchy, led by majority shareholder David Sullivan, have held extensive talks with Villarreal and have been pushing to sign Danjuma this summer.

Negotiations are understood to have reached an advanced stage, but the report adds that Moyes has urged the Hammers to delay their pursuit of the attacker as he is only regarded as a third or fourth choice on the Scotsman’s list of targets.

Moyes is keen to bolster his squad with a new centre-forward to provide competition for 32-year-old Michail Antonio, and Chelsea’s Armando Broja is understood to be his top target.

The Hammers have also been linked with Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, while a move for free agent Jesse Lingard has…