MTN Masterpiece Football Development NPFL/La Liga Partnership

Nearly forty years ago, in 1985, a team of young Nigerians stunned not only the world but themselves and their country, to become the first African team to win a FIFA world title when they beat Germany 2-0 to claim the inaugural FIFA Under 16 World Championships in China.

Their success not only galvanized a nation that was already somewhat football-centric, but opened a whole new vista for youth football in Nigeria.

Three players from that team, captain Nduka Ugbade, forward Jonathan Akpoborie and midfielder Baldwin Bazuaye, all went on to play for the Super Eagles. In fact, after playing for Nigeria at the Under 20 World Cup, Ugbade narrowly missed becoming the first player to play at all three FIFA World Cups when he just failed to make the cut for the 1994 World Cup under Clemens Westerhof.

Baldwin Bazuaye went on to represent Nigeria at the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations Finals, while Akpoborie enjoyed a storied and successful professional career in the Bundesliga and some success…