‘NPFL Venues Not Safe For Teams, Match Officials’ –Deutcsh

The organizers of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, have been enjoined to take necessary steps to cub the spate of violence in the league and save it from total ruin, Completesports.com reports.

The appeal was made by the Sunshine Stars’ Cameroonian Head Coach, Emmanuel Deutcsh, while speaking to Completesports.com in Owerri where his side lost 0-1 to the relegation bound Heartland FC last weekend.

Deutcsh said the league was already suffering from widespread apathy among football followers across the country as a result of hooliganism before, during and after matches.

“There are many many challenges, many fighting here and there. The organizers need to restructure the system. Attack of officials, attack of teams, not providing enough security at match venues, etc,” Deutcsh told Completesports.com.

“Players in Nigeria will train well for a game, embark on an away match and be…