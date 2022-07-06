Oshoala Ruled Out Of 2022 WAFCON

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to injury.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disclosed this on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The football governing body revealed the nature of the injury and also stated that Oshoala will travel back to Spain on Thursday.

“Sad news from @NGSuper_Falcons camp: Top striker Asisat Oshoala is out of the ongoing WAFCON 2022.

“She sustained a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the game against South Africa. She is due back in Spain on Thursday. Get well quick Asisat!“

Meanwhile, the Falcons will hope to bounce back from their defeat to South Africa when they take on debutants and Group C leaders Botswana on Thursday.

This year’s WAFCON also doubles as qualifiers for next year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

