Oshoala, Three Super Falcons Stars Nominated For CAF Women’s Award

Asisat Oshoala and three of her Super Falcons teammates, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Uchenna Kanu, have been nominated for this year’s CAF Women’s player of the Year award.

The four Falcons players made the 30-women preliminary list released by CAF on Wednesday.

Banyana Banyana of South Africa have six nominees for this year’s award, the highest by any country.

Just like Nigeria, Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon has four players shortlisted while Morocco and Ghana has three each.

Also Read: UPDATE: Oshoala Ruled Out Of 2022 WAFCON

Oshoala will be targeting a record-extending fifth Player of the Year award, after claiming it in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

She won the Pichichi award in the Spanish women’s top flight (Primera Iberdola) despite a lengthy injury layoff, scoring 20 goals and three assists.

She also won the Copa de la Reina, Supercopa de Espana and the League title as Barcelona Feminin achieved a 100 percent win record in the league last season.

She…