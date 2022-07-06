Sterling Agree Personal Terms With Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea after officially informing Manchester City of his intentions to leave.

According to Sportsmail, Sterling finalised the terms of a contract with Chelsea during talks alongside his lawyer.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel held positive discussions with the 27-year-old prior to those negotiations.

The discussions centred on how he would be utilised at Stamford Bridge which helped solidifying Sterling’s desire to make the move.

Also Read: WAFCON 2022: Waldrum Vows To Ring Changes Vs Botswana

Sterling is set to become the first marquee signing under Chelsea’s new ownership, spearheaded by chairman Todd Boehly, with the two clubs thrashing out a fee.

It is believed that City formally discussed Sterling’s desire to bring an end to a stellar seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium at the beginning of the June during a conversation led by the England international.

The Premier League champions afforded the forward time to determine…