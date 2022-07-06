Super Falcons Laud Monday’s Nominations

Super Falcons have extended their congratulatory messages to Gift Monday as she was nominated for the young Player of the Year and inter-club Player of the Year at the CAF awards.

Monday, who is currently in Morocco representing Nigeria with the Super Falcons and will be hoping to fill in for Asisat Oshoala who has been declared out of the tournament after suffering an ACL.

Recall that the 20-year-old won the Best Player and Top Scorer of the just concluded Nigeria Women Football League .

Read Also: WAFCON 2022: Waldrum Vows To Ring Changes Vs Botswana

“Wow I’m so speechless and overwhelmed . Never in my wildest dreams did I believe I would be shortlisted, let alone of getting double nominations . I’m grateful to God and honoured for this incredible and generous recognition . This is for you all supporting me #CAFAwards2022,”she Tweeted.

Meanwhile, reacting to her nomination, Super Falcons commented over the Tweet congratulating her for the…