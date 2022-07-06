Waldrum Confident Oshoala Will Be Fit For Botswana Clash

Super Falcons head coach

Randy Waldrum is confident Asisat Oshoala will be able to shake off her injury in time for his side’s next game against Botswana.

Oshoala sustained an injury in Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Monday night.

The striker was hacked down by a South African player early in the game, but played on until the 82nd minute.

The Barcelona Femeni star was replaced by Francisca Ordega.

Read Also: Rivaldo: Signing Richarlison Has Made Spurs Champions League Contender

Waldrum is upbeat his star forward won’t spend too time on the sidelines.

“I think she will be fine, the doctors will check her and I am hopeful for a positive update,”the American gaffer told reporters.

The Super Falcons will take on Botswana on Thursday.

Botswana top the group on goal difference after a thrilling 4-2 win against fellow debutants, Burundi on Monday night.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…