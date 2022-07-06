Why Tuchel Won’t Want To Sign Ronaldo

Former Aston Villa star, Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel would not want to sign Manchester United icon, Cristiano Ronaldo due to his ego.

According to him, Tuchel would rather sign Leeds forward Raphinha than Ronaldo.

Agbonlahor said Tuchel will be wary of big egos coming from the Portuguese star following his [Tuchel] time in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

“I think Ronaldo to Chelsea Football Club would be a good fit but I just don’t see it happening,” he told talkSPORT.

“Tuchel left PSG because of the egos. He would rather Raphinha than Ronaldo!

“He won’t want a big ego coming in!”

