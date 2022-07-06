You Must Accept Barca Wage Structure –Laporta Tells De Jong, Dembele

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has warned the duo of Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele that they should be ready to accept the club’s wage structure.

De Jong is the subject of intense interest from Manchester United, while Dembele is current off contract.

“Frenkie de Jong is a Barça player and we have not put him up for sale,” said Laporta at today’s signing presentation for Franck Kessie.

“There is no date for Dembélé. If he doesn’t accept our proposal, he won’t be able to stay. If he does not accept it, there is nothing to do.

“You have to respect the salary structure that you want so that there is no imbalance that could distort everything. And it’s the same with Frenkie. And with the reinforcements coming.

“We are in no hurry, even if we know that we cannot delay too long so as not to hinder the arrival of other players who have understood the situation. We will move forward in the transfer…