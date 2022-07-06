Zrinjski Mostar Vs Sheriff Tiraspol – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Zrinjski Mostar Vs Sheriff Tiraspol Preview – Sheriff begin their quest to reach the group stage of this year’s Champions League with the opening leg of their first-round qualifying fight against Bosnian champions Zrinjski Mostar on Wednesday night.

The winner of this first-round match will face either Maribor or Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the next round, and the visitors are hoping to shock the continent again.

In the 2021-22 Bosnian Premier League season, Zrinjski were the nation’s unstoppable force en way to the title and ended 27 points clear of closest challengers Tuzla City.

The Noblemen’s dominant season broke a four-year gap without winning the top-flight crown and constituted their second overall success, although Zrinjski have yet to properly set down a marker in…