2022 WAFCON: South Africa Defeat Burundi To Book Quarter-final Spot

Banyana Banyana of South Africa have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Burundi 3-1 in their second Group C game on Thursday.

It is now back-to-back wins for South Africa who opened the tournament with a win against champions Super Falcons of Nigeria.

For Burundi, who had a player sent off with 20 minutes left, it is a second loss for them after going down 4-2 against Botswana.

And in Thursday’s game South Africa took the lead in the 20th minute through Thembi Kgatlana but Burundi equalized 10 minutes later by Aniella Awimana.

In the 32nd minute South Africa took the lead again this time off the boot of Amogelang Motau.

South Africa had the opportunity to extend their lead one minute into first half added time, after they were awarded a penalty but Jermaine Seoposenwe was denied by the Burundi keeper.

In the 53rd minute South Africa were awarded another penalty after Kgatlana was fouled by the Burundi keeper and Linda…