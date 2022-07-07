Chelsea Unveil New Home Kit For 2022/23 Season

Premier League giants Chelsea on Thursday unveiled their new home kit for the 2022/23 football campaign.

The Blues unveiled the new kit, which pays homage to one of their greatest managers Ted Drake, on their website chelseafc.com.

A statement from Chelsea read: “We can now reveal the new Nike home kit to be worn by Chelsea throughout the 2022/23 season, which pays homage to one of the most important figures in the club’s history, Ted Drake.

“It is 70 years since Drake joined Chelsea as manager in 1952 and his influence can still be strongly felt at Stamford Bridge, a theme continued by our new home kit, with several features a nod towards the innovative changes he made in modernising the club, producing one of the biggest turning points in our history.

“It was his work to revolutionise the club off the pitch that did much to cement his lasting legacy at Chelsea, and that is honoured in our new home kit for 2022/23.

