Ebi: Super Falcons Won’t Disappoint Against Botswana

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi says the team is rearing to go again following Monday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

The defending champions put up a below par showing against Desiree Ellis’ side, who thoroughly deserved their win.

The Super Falcons will need a win against Botswana to boost their chances of securing a place in the next round of the competition.

Ebi insisted that they are fully focused on getting their campaign back on track.

“We feel bad to have lost the opening match, and against South Africa for that matter, but we have been able to put that behind us,”the 39-year-old told thenff.com.

“We resolved immediately after the match that we will give what it takes to win all remaining games.

“There is no need for too many words. All we want to do is get the win against Botswana to restore our confidence, and then we can take…