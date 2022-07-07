Falcons Back On Track After Dominant Win Vs Botswana

The Super Falcons bounced back from their defeat to South Africa by seeing off debutants Botswana 2-0 in their second Group C game at the ongoing WAFCON on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Goals in either half from Ifeoma Onumonu and substitute Christy Ucheibe secured the nine-time champions their first points of the tournament.

Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum made some changes with Chiamaka Nnadozie, Francisca Orgeda, Ngozi Okobi and Toni Payne all starting.

The win means the Falcons go second in Group C and will face Burundi in their last game on Sunday while Botswana face already qualified South Africa.

The Falcons bossed the early exchanges but could not break down the resilient Botswana backline.

But their persistence eventually paid off in the 21st minute through Onumonu, who ran on to a superb pass from Halimotu Ayinde before poking ball past the on rushing Botswana keeper.

Botswana went close in the 32nd minute from a free-kick but Nnadozie produced a fine save to…