Lukaku Will Give Inter Milan More Options, Solutions –Inzaghi

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi believes the arrival of Romelu Lukaku will give the team better options and solutions in the Serie A.

Recall that Lukaku returns to Inter on-loan after a year away with Chelsea.

“It will be a strange season, we’ll play 20 games in three months and then rest for 50 days. It’s something new for everyone,” Inzaghi told TribalFootball.

Read Also: 2022 WAFCON: Morocco, Senegal Pick Quarter-final Tickets

“I have an excellent relationship with Lukaku, the club informed me about this possibility and to me, it was a great coup. However, don’t forget that we had the best attack in Serie A last season. Lukaku will give us more options and solutions, but I don’t forget what my strikers have done.”

Asked about Lukaku’s position, the coach said: “It’s early, but I already have a few ideas. Last year we alternated games with more or less pressure. Lukaku gives us more options and then there are other strikers who have already done…