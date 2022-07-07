National Sports Festival 2022:  Governor Okowa, Dare Unveil Mascot, Logo

The Delta State Government on Wednesday night, at the Government House in Asaba, unveiled the official mascot and logo of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold between November 2 and 15, 2022.

The chief host, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led in attendance other top sporting personalities including the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Nigeria Olympic Committee(NOC) President, Engineer Habu Gumel, Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori, former Delta State Sports Commission chairman, Chief Solomon Ogba as well as members of the State Executive Council and other top Government officials.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the 21st National Sports Festival Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chief Patrick Ukah, who doubles as the Secretary to the State Government(SSG), noted that unveiling of both the mascot and logo…