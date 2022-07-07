Ndidi Gears Up For First Pre-Season Game With Leicester City

Wilfred Ndidi says he is in a better shape now following a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury, reports Complete sports.com.

The Nigerian international was sidelined after copping an injury in Leicester City’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Lille in March.

Ndidi did plenty of work during the off-season, spending time in Dubai for a week of warm-weather training.

The midfielder only started full training with his teammates last week Wednesday.

Ndidi will hope to play with his teammates for the first time in four months when they take on Notts County in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

“I have been working my way back. I went away for two weeks and came back early. The body has already adapted to it. It’s good. For me, I’m in a much better place,”he told LCTV.

“It’s good to be back with the lads and seeing all the lads. We’re still waiting for some of the lads but it will be good when everyone comes back and we can look forward to what we want…