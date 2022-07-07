Osimhen Sends Good Luck Message To Super Falcons Ahead Botswana Clash

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has wished Nigeria’s female football team, the Super Falcons good luck ahead of their game with Botswana.

The Super Falcons will take on the Mares of Botswana today at the Moulay Hassan Stadium Rabat.

Botswana currently top Group C in the Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations ( WAFCON) with three points and a goal difference of two after defeating Burundi 4-2 on Monday.

South Africa are in second position with three points and a goal difference of plus one.

The Super Falcons are in third position with a goal difference of -1 after losing 2-1 to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Read Also: 2022 WAFCON: Balogun Sends Good Luck Message To Super Falcons Ahead Botswana Clash

Burundi occupy last in the group with zero points and a goal difference of minus two.

Ahead of the crucial fixture, Osimhen took to Twitter to wish them luck.

“Goodluck Girls,”he Tweeted.

“Thank you @victorosimhen9,”the Super Falcons replied.

The Super Falcons…