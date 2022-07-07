Players Now Prefer To Join Spurs Than Man United

Former Aston Villa star, Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed that players would rather join Tottenham than Manchester United this summer.

He said this is indicative of the ‘embarrassing’ state Manchester United is currently in.

“If I had the choice to go to Manchester City or Liverpool before Manchester United, it would be a no-brainer,” he told talkSPORT.

Read Also: Governor Okowa Lauds Dare Over Top Commitment To Nigerian Sports Development

“But I’d also go to Chelsea before Manchester United and I’d choose Spurs now.

“If I was a player now, and I had the choice to go to Spurs or Manchester United, I’m going to Spurs.

“I’d even go to Arsenal before Manchester United, they’re a shambles.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.