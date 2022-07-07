‘We Fancy A Good Challenge’- Botswana Boss Unfazed By Super Falcons’ Pedigree

Botswana head coach Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang remains confident that the Mares can hold their own against defending champions Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The debutants will take on the Super Falcons in their second Group C game at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on Thursday (today).

The encounter will take place at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium , Rabat.

The Mares defeated Burundi 4-2 on Monday night and top Group C on goal difference ahead of the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

“We fancy a good challenge. One thing for me as a coach, I want to play against the big coaches and for the team, we want to face the best,”Nkutlwisang told CAFonline.com.

“That motivates us so we will go out there and show who we are as Botswana.”

South Africa will take on Burundi in the other Group C game also on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu

