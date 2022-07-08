Ayinde Lauds Super Falcons Victory Over Botswana

Super Falcons midfielder, Halimatu Ayinde has lauded the team’s impressive performance in their 2-0 win over Bostwana in the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Onumonu put the Super Falcons in the lead in the 21st minute when she raced past her markers, before putting the ball beyond the advancing goalkeeper, Maitumelo Bosija following a delightful pass from hardworking midfielder Halimat Ayinde.

Substitute Christy Ucheibe put the game beyond Botswana by netting the second three minutes after the break.

Ayinde took to Twitter to hail the team’s performance, with a clip of the first goal.

“Great performance from the team last night what a combo that was,”she Tweeted.

The Super Falcons face Burundi in their last group fixture on Sunday and a win will certainly guarantee a place in the quarter-finals.

