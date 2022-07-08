Blatter, Platini Cleared Of Corruption Charges

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president and French football legend Michel Platini have been cleared of corruption by a Swiss court.

Criminal proceedings were launched against the pair after a payment of two million Swiss francs (£1.7m) from FIFA to Platini was uncovered in 2015.

Blatter, 86, was the head of FIFA at the time, while Platini, 67, was head of UEFA.

Speaking following the verdict, Platini said: “I want to express my happiness for all my loved ones that justice has finally been done after seven years of lies and manipulation.”

He added: “My fight is a fight against injustice. I won a first game.”

And in his reaction Blatter said: “I’m not speaking about FIFA, I’m not speaking about corruption, I’m speaking about me.

“I have done nothing wrong. I am clean with my conscious, I am clean in my spirit.”

The payment in question was…