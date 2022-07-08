Don’t Stop Lewandowski From Joining Barcelona –Hitzfeld

Former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld has advised the Bundesliga champions to allow Robert Lewandowski join Barcelona.

The Poland striker wants to move to Barcelona, but Bayern are refusing to sell.

Hitzfeld said, “If Lewandowski wants to leave, let him go, it makes no sense to continue together.

“My opinion was and always will be: if a player wants to leave, let him go. It makes no sense to continue together.

“At the end of the day, all players want to be successful. But the entire Bayern environment is naturally upset because of Lewandowski’s actions.”

Lewandowski is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, and is considered by many to be one of the greatest centre-forwards of all time. An accurate and efficient finisher with his head and both feet, Lewandowski is a prolific goalscorer, which has led him to be dubbed Lewangoalski.

