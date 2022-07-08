I’m At Arsenal To Make My Own History

New Arsenal signing, Gabriel Jesus has vow to make his own history at the Emirates.

The Brazilian striker was signed from Manchester City last week in what is viewed as a major coup for the club.

Jesus grew up idolising Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, but insists he wants to create his own path in north London.

“When you say Arsenal, you mean Thierry Henry,” said Jesus in an interview with TribalFootball. “Thierry is unique, he is one of the greatest players ever.

“But I don’t want to be the new Thierry Henry. I want to make myself a name in this club’s history.

“I will be there: 90 minutes per game in the box, trying to score, trying to help. Not only with goals, also with assists. Covering the ball. Running, in my style. Never stop.

“Helping my team, helping my team-mates. Yeah, that’s me.”

