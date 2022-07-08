Jesus Marks Arsenal Debut With Brace As Gunners Edge German Side

New signing Gabriel Jesus scored 90 seconds into his first Arsenal game as his double helped the Gunners to a 5-3 comeback win over German second division side FC Nurnberg in Friday’s pre-season game.

Jesus, who completed a £45m move from Manchester City earlier in this summer transfer window, came on at half-time with the Gunners 2-0 down – and made an immediate impact, scoring high in the net from Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ pass.

Egyptian midfielder Mohammed Elneny then hit a wonder-strike to make it 2-2 before two Nurnburg own goals from Christpher Schindler and Tim Handwerker gave the Gunners a 4-2 advantage.

Jesus then finished Gabriel Martinelli’s cross at the front post with 15 minutes to go to add a fifth for Arsenal, just after Lukas Schleimer pulled one back for the German side.

Arteta named a strong starting line-up for this pre-season outing, with Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney among the starters – but their warm-up game fell into…