‘My Problems With NFF Job, Super Eagles Job, Nigerian Players’ 

Former Nigeria international and 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner with the Green Eagles, Henry Nwosu, is a household name in Nigerian football having played the game from the lowest cadre to the peak before venturing into coaching job.

In this interview with Completesports.com at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Nwosu touched on a variety of issues ranging from the misfortune of his home State’s club, Heartland FC in the 2022 NPFL season, to the Super Eagles players’ poor values and very limited demand in the European transfer market, as well as the intriguing Nigeria Football Federation jobs and Super Eagles’ fortunes.

Interview by CHIGOZIE CHUKWULETA in Owerri.

Excerpts……

Coach, Heartland FC are currently struggling in the relegation zone, battling for survival in the NPFL. What do you think should be done and your word to Imo State government to avoid such sorry situation in future?

Nwosu: It’s unfortunate. Heartland is a team that should not be struggling around…