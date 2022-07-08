Nnadozie Celebrates Clean Sheet Against Botswana

Chiamaka Nnadozie has celebrated her clean sheet which helped the Super Falcons secure their first win at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Falcons bounced back from the loss to South Africa with a dominant 2-0 win against Botswana on Thursday.

After missing the game against South Africa due to suspension, Nnadozie returned and helped the nine-time champions get their campaign back on track.

The Paris FC first choice did not have much to do in the encounter but was not found wanting in the few times she was called to action.

And celebrating the win, Nnadozie wrote on her Twitter handle: “+3 Clean Sheet God is too consistent to disappoint,God is the greatest,Lord I return all the glory to your holy name.”

After bossing the early exchanges the Falcons were rewarded in the 19th minute through Ifeoma Onumonu.

And just three minutes into the second half, substitute Christy Ucheibe added the second goal from a corner.

The Falcons face the…