NPFL Congratulates Ordega On Woman Of The Match Award

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) has congratulated Francisca Ordega after she was named Woman of the Match in Super Falcons’ 2-0 win against Botswana on Thursday night.

The Super Falcons bounced back from the defeat to South Africa in their opening game with a fine display against the Mares.

Ifeoma Onumonu scored the first goal in the 21st minute as the first half ended 1-0 and Christy Ucheibe added the second goal for the Super Falcons in the second half via a thumping header.

Ordega was adjudged the woman of the match following her tireless display in the game before she was substituted.

The NPFL congratulated her on their Twitter handle.

“Congratulations to @NGSuper_Falcons Forward @OrdegaF as she Won #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 Women Of the match Award,in the game between Nigeria and Botswana,”the Tweet read.

Ordega has played 26 games for the Super…